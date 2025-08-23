GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.12. 322,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 925,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Specifically, insider Marshall Bernes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $129,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,240. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $500,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $322.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.08 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

