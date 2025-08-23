GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of GoDaddy worth $37,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GDDY opened at $146.9890 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.51 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,949 shares in the company, valued at $43,067,210.91. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,807.15. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock worth $5,869,390 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

