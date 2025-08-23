Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,367 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $114,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $203.39 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.63. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.