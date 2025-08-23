Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.3333.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $67.8860 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,998,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,015.40. The trade was a 29.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,258. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,252. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 104.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

