Hays (LON:HAS) Insider Acquires £1,230.72 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd acquired 1,923 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £1,230.72.

Hays Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 64.10 on Friday. Hays plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 96.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.63, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.88.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 EPS for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Equities analysts predict that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 93.33.

