HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for CLIR Earnings

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for ClearSign Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 203.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR opened at $0.59 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.4590 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

