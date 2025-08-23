HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for BiomX Earnings

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BiomX in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE opened at $0.5468 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.42. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.6196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

