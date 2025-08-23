HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for MBOT Earnings

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microbot Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBOT

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.