HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 69.49% and a negative net margin of 3,588.33%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 15th. D Boral Capital raised Co-Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of CODX opened at $0.3189 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.2275 and a 12-month high of $2.2299. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

