HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4,495.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 513,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $73.9720 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.78 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

