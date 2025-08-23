Head to Head Analysis: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransUnion and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 1 4 10 0 2.60 Iron Mountain 0 0 6 1 3.14

TransUnion currently has a consensus price target of $112.4615, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $120.1667, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than TransUnion.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

TransUnion has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TransUnion and Iron Mountain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $4.18 billion 4.24 $284.30 million $2.00 45.50 Iron Mountain $6.44 billion 4.30 $180.16 million $0.14 669.62

TransUnion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iron Mountain. TransUnion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransUnion and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 8.99% 16.08% 6.47% Iron Mountain 0.66% -146.80% 2.83%

Dividends

TransUnion pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $3.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TransUnion pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 2,242.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransUnion has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of TransUnion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats TransUnion on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, technology, commerce and communications, insurance, media, services and collections, tenant and employment, and public sectors. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. It serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

