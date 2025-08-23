Head to Head Comparison: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $1.27 billion 4.71 -$654.48 million ($1.15) -14.78 Seritage Growth Properties $17.62 million 11.54 -$153.54 million ($1.59) -2.27

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Seritage Growth Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seritage Growth Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seritage Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -32.95% -7.70% -3.78% Seritage Growth Properties -497.67% -21.55% -12.74%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

