HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $38,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Mariner LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $89.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

