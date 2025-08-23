HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.89. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.3909 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeartCore Enterprises by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 141,843 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

