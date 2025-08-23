HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 17.9%
NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.89. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.3909 and a 52 week high of $3.38.
HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About HeartCore Enterprises
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
