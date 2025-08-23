Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $21.68. Morgan Stanley now has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 3,775,313 shares traded.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,804,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,864,000 after purchasing an additional 724,974 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $381,004,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 545,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

