HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $216.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $224.17.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

