Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Holcim to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Holcim has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

