Holistic Financial Partners Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

