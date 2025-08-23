Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Huron Consulting Group worth $23,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $138.73 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,942.03. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,711 shares of company stock worth $624,066. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

