Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of INFA stock opened at $24.7450 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Informatica has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.76 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,213,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 352,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,015.52. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,809.85. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Informatica by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at $4,486,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Informatica by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

