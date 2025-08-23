INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives $18.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

INmune Bio Price Performance

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the first quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

