Insider Selling: Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Insider Sells 45,031 Shares of Stock

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) insider Tim Edwards sold 45,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21, for a total value of £9,456.51.

Shares of LON:INOV opened at GBX 12.96 on Friday. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a 12-month low of GBX 8.54 and a 12-month high of GBX 16. The company has a market capitalization of £106.38 million, a PE ratio of -259.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.17.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Company Profile

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, midsize, middle market and large stage, early stage and mature stage investments. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

