Insider Selling: Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Insider Sells 45,031 Shares of Stock

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) insider Tim Edwards sold 45,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21, for a total value of £9,456.51.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of LON:INOV opened at GBX 12.96 on Friday. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a 12-month low of GBX 8.54 and a 12-month high of GBX 16. The company has a market capitalization of £106.38 million, a PE ratio of -259.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.17.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.