Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Hotels Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after acquiring an additional 251,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after buying an additional 192,342 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 355,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,044,000 after buying an additional 176,502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9,964.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,810,000 after purchasing an additional 145,283 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 369.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.04%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

