Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Hotels Group
Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.04%.
About Intercontinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
