Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $880.00. The stock had previously closed at $697.76, but opened at $655.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuit shares last traded at $654.75, with a volume of 1,718,224 shares changing hands.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $757.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.