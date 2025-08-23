Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.66 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $757.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

