Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $476.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $1,372,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 487.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.