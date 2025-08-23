Invesco Ltd. Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,302 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,675.52. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 3.2%

GO opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 266.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

