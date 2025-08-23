Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Renasant Co. $RNST

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.3380 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

