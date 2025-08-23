Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.5350 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.Invesco’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

