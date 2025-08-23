Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.7450 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.