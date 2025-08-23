Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,901 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $62,011,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $39,240,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,721,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Arete assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $13.55 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 6.60.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.