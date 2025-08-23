Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $774,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

BAB opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

