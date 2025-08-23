Investors Buy Large Volume of Hawaiian Electric Industries Call Options (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,729 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately157% compared to the average daily volume of 3,006 call options.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of HE stock opened at $12.1770 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 297.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

