Investors Buy Large Volume of Hawaiian Electric Industries Call Options (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,729 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately157% compared to the average daily volume of 3,006 call options.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 4.6%
Shares of HE stock opened at $12.1770 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
