iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBIT)

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 648,415 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof24% compared to the typical volume of 524,128 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 4.0%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

