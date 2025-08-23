iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETHA)

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 154,294 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately28% compared to the average daily volume of 120,710 call options.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of ETHA opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,155,000. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,116,000 after buying an additional 3,542,508 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,177,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 963.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,052,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,180,000 after buying an additional 2,764,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,632,000.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

