iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,917,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,287,000 after purchasing an additional 435,670 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,127,000. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,480,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 330,456 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 672,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 156,267 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

