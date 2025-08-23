iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $40,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7,876.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.