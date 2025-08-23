iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $43,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TIP opened at $110.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $111.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.