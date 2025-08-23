iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.65% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $43,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

