Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.7692.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 679,601 shares of company stock worth $22,508,712. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

