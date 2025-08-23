KeyCorp Upgrades Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to “Strong-Buy”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $43.6590 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,897,000 after buying an additional 2,450,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 999,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,975,000 after buying an additional 613,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 81.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,824,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

