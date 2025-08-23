Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after buying an additional 142,784 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,345,000 after purchasing an additional 540,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 886,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 98,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,555.66. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,373,124.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,694.99. The trade was a 82.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,215 shares of company stock worth $16,311,201. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $70.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.20. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

