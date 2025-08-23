Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Position in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 233.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $16.5010 on Friday. F.N.B. Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

