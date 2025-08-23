Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,877 iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $125.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

