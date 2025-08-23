Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,932 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

