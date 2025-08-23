Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,382 CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CONMED by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CONMED by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $55.8490 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. CONMED Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

