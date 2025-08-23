Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,574 Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after acquiring an additional 535,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 436,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 419,038 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 140.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 415,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $19,454,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $88,185.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,828.57. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $30,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,262.86. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,975,392 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.