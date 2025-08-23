Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after buying an additional 1,017,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reddit by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after buying an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reddit by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 804,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 755,152 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $217.2850 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.17. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $253.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Reddit

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,004 shares of company stock valued at $64,005,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.