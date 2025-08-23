Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 103 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TM opened at $201.02 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $201.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $270.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

