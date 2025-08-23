Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 226 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

NYSE USFD opened at $78.0320 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

